Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

