Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

