Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $76.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

