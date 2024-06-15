Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

