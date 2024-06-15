FIL Ltd Acquires 40,456 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $220,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

