FIL Ltd Buys 363,201 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $178,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

