FIL Ltd Has $177.85 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,440 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of Sempra worth $177,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sempra by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

