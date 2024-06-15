FIL Ltd Has $218.99 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 750.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Manulife Financial worth $218,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MFC opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.