FIL Ltd Has $223.77 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $223,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

