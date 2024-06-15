FIL Ltd Purchases 143,617 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,617 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $240,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $479.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.24 and a 200-day moving average of $429.91.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

