FIL Ltd Sells 2,955,160 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,287,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955,160 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $227,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 159,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

