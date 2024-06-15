First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
First Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
First Bancorp stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $38.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FBNC
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.