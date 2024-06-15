First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 131.7% in May

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.0 %
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
