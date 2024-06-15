First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $273.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

