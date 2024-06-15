First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

