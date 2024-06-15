First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 952,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 910,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 480,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 173,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $53.97 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

