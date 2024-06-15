Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.50 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
