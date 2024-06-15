Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.50 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.