FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 56,439 shares.The stock last traded at $75.33 and had previously closed at $75.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter worth $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 846,868 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

