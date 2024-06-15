Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 152,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,384,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

