Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. 10,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,100,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $552.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

