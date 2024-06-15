Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

FRU stock opened at C$13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.96. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

