Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGT opened at $0.51 on Friday. Freight Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

