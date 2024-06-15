Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Holdings Decreased by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. Freshworks accounts for about 3.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Freshworks worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $217,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.31 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.