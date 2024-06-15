FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 114,726 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

