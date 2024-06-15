Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 26,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,569,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,751,125.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

