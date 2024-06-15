Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $13,299.65 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $13,299.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Funko stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Funko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Funko by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

