Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 16,719 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80.

On Monday, May 13th, Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26.

On Monday, April 22nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,353 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $14,612.13.

Funko Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.41 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Funko

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Funko by 76.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth about $8,693,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.