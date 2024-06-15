FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Desktop Metal, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Desktop Metal in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Trading Down 2.0 %

DM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.