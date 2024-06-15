FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $44.25 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

