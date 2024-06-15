FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

