FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Pool in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.96. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.31 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

