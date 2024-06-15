G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WILC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

