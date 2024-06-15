Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

