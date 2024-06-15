GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GME

GameStop Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GME opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.04 and a beta of -0.27. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in GameStop by 844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of GameStop by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.