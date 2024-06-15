Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $19,919,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MPC opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

