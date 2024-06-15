Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 235 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $94.16.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

