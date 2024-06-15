Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,224,000 after buying an additional 176,330 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.