Garde Capital Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

