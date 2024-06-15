Garde Capital Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

