Garde Capital Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.53 and its 200 day moving average is $527.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

