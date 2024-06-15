Garde Capital Inc. Invests $103,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $239.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

