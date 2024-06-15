Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

