Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Roku by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.51 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

