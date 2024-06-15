Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

