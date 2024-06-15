Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,587,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,513,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,386,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

