Garde Capital Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

