Garde Capital Inc. Sells 923 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,461,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $984,145,000 after acquiring an additional 366,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UNH opened at $497.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.