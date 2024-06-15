Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

