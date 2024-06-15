Garmin Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.39. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

