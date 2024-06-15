Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
