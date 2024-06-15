Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

